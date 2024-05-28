Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set to Surge to $4.43 Billion by 2027, Growing at 5.5% CAGR

Enteral feeding stands as a crucial therapeutic modality for patients with chronic illnesses, offering a lifeline for nutrition and medication delivery.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, titled, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market Opportunity and Forecast, 2020 - 2027," suggests that the global enteral feeding devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020 - 2027). Enteral feeding tube segment would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Constant technological innovations and emergence of low profile (close to skin) tubes and gastrostomy buttons are the prime growth factors for enteral feeding tube market, the study suggests.

Enteral feeding stands as a critical lifeline for individuals battling chronic illnesses such as head and neck cancer, dementia, and stroke. This method of delivering essential nutrition and medications directly into the stomach or intestine plays a pivotal role in supporting patients' overall health and well-being. As the incidence of cancer and neurological diseases continues to rise globally, the significance of enteral feeding in medical care has become increasingly evident.

𝑼𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑬𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈:

Enteral feeding, also known as tube feeding, involves the administration of liquid nutrients or medications directly into the gastrointestinal tract through a tube. This method bypasses the oral route and ensures that individuals receive the necessary sustenance when oral intake is compromised or inadequate. It is commonly employed in patients who have difficulty swallowing, suffer from malnutrition, or are unable to consume food orally due to medical conditions.

𝑨𝒅𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒔:

Patients grappling with chronic illnesses face numerous challenges, including compromised nutritional intake. Head and neck cancer, dementia, and stroke are among the conditions that can severely impact an individual's ability to eat and drink normally. In such cases, enteral feeding emerges as a vital intervention, enabling patients to maintain adequate nutrition and hydration levels essential for their recovery and quality of life.

𝑫𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑭𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉:

The enteral feeding devices market is witnessing significant growth propelled by several key factors:

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: The increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological disorders worldwide has amplified the demand for enteral feeding solutions to support patients' nutritional needs.

𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀: Healthcare professionals and caregivers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of enteral feeding in managing chronic conditions, leading to greater awareness and acceptance of this therapeutic approach.

𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆: Ongoing advancements in enteral feeding devices, including the development of more user-friendly and efficient systems, are enhancing patient comfort and ease of use.

𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲: The preference for home-based medical care and the rising adoption of home enteral feeding devices are driving market expansion, offering patients greater flexibility and independence in managing their health.

𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝑬𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and orogenetic feeding tube. The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunotomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunotomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

𝗠𝗢𝗢𝗚 𝗜𝗡𝗖., 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟, 𝗜𝗡𝗖., 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗘 & 𝗖𝗢. 𝗞𝗚𝗔𝗔, 𝗕. 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗨𝗡 𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗡 𝗔𝗚, 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗧𝗛 𝗜𝗡𝗖., 𝗕𝗢𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖 𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡, 𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟É 𝗦.𝗔., 𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗡𝗦 & 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗢𝗥, 𝗜𝗡𝗖., 𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗡𝗘, 𝗕𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗡, 𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗬

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔:

▪️ This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global enteral feeding devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

▪️ The enteral feeding devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

▪️ The enteral feeding devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the enteral feeding devices industry.

▪️ A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

▪️ The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the enteral feeding devices market

