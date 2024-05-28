Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

Submit Release
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Presentation: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Marriott Marquis New York, New York
  • Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Please find a link to the webcast here
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 5

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Presentation: Monday, June 10, 2024, at 3:20 p.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida
  • Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Please find a link to the webcast here
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference

A webcast of both presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information about the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Greg Dearborn, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors)
gdearborn@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors & Media)
khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Adam Silverstein, ScientPR (Media)
adam@scientpr.com 


