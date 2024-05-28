Scranton, PA — Munley Law is pleased to announce that 8 of its personal injury lawyers have been included in the 2024 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected to Super Lawyers.

For the second year in a row, truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was also selected for the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Pennsylvania for 2024. She was also named to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, and Top 50 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers lists.

Also named Pennsylvania Super Lawyers are:

Daniel W. Munley

Caroline Munley

Christopher Munley

Robert W. Munley, III

John M. Mulcahey

Melinda C. Ghilardi

Katie Nealon was named to the 2024 Pennsylvania Rising Stars list, recognizing lawyers practicing for ten years or less.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained high peer recognition and professional achievement. To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves or pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in law practice.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/eight-munley-law-attorneys-recognized-by-pennsylvania-super-lawyers/

About Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys

Our personal injury law firm was founded in Scranton, PA by Robert W. Munley in 1959. Over the last 60+ years, Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys has grown into one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms, helping people from all over the country who have been injured by negligence and wrongdoing.

Contact Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys

227 Penn Ave.

Scranton

PA 18503

United States

+ 1 570 865 4699

Website: https://munley.com/