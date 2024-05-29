Biotechnology Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $163.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the biotechnology services market size is predicted to reach $163.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The growth in the biotechnology services market is due to the rising demand for clinical solutions for the treatment of chronic diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest biotechnology services market share. Major players in the biotechnology services market include Parexel International Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IQVIA, ICON PLC,.

Biotechnology Services Market Segments

• By Service: Prevention And Disease Control, Public Engagement Activities, Health Education And Research, Food Biotechnology Services, Donor Recruitment, Tissue Collection, Cell Processing And Isolation, Research And Development

• By Industry: Clinical Research Organizations (CROS), Contract Manufacturers Organizations (CMOS), And Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS)

• By Area Of Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Academic, Clinical Trial, Healthcare Sectors, Others

• By Geography: The global biotechnology services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biotechnology services refer to the services that modify living microorganisms to provide biotechnology products on a contract or custom basis to medical, pharmaceutical, and scientific laboratories. They provide breakthrough products and technologies to combat debilitating and rare diseases, reduce our environmental footprint, feed the hungry, use less and cleaner energy, and have safer, cleaner, and more efficient industrial manufacturing processes.

