Beverage Can Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Beverage Can Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The beverage can market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Beverage Can Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the beverage can market size is predicted to reach $41.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the beverage can market is due to Increasing consumption of beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest beverage can market share. Major players in the beverage can market include Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., CPMC Holdings Limited, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Can-Pack S.A., Ball Corporation.

Beverage Can Market Segments

• By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Other Materials

• By Structure: Two Piece Can, Three Piece Can

• By Can Coating: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl, Other Can coatings

• By Application: Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Alcoholic Beverage, Sports And Energy Drinks, Fruit Based Drinks, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global beverage can market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A beverage can refer to a metal container manufactured to store a single serving of a beverage that protects beverages against oxygen and light. Beverage cans keep oxygen out and carbonation in, extending the freshness of beverages.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Beverage Can Market Characteristics

3. Beverage Can Market Trends And Strategies

4. Beverage Can Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Beverage Can Market Size And Growth

……

27. Beverage Can Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Beverage Can Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

