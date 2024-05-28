Chart Industries to Provide Hydrogen Compression Solutions to Repsol’s Alba Project for its Sines Refinery in Portugal

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions, has been chosen to supply its cutting-edge Howden hydrogen compression solutions to support Repsol’s €657 million expansion of its Sines industrial complex in Portugal.



Repsol’s expansion project at its Sines facility is a strategic move towards achieving 100% recyclable high-value materials from two new Polypropylene and Polyethylene plants. This plant will utilize solar-powered green electrolytic hydrogen, aligning with Repsol’s commitment to fostering their energy transition initiatives and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Chart will supply two diaphragm compressors, ensuring reliable, contamination-free, high-pressure hydrogen delivery for the process. The Alba Project, slated for operation in 2025, will be the largest industrial investment in Portugal in the past decade, elevating Repsol’s Sines Industrial Complex to one of the most advanced in Europe.

"We are proud to support Repsol on this transformative project," said Jill Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries. "Our hydrogen compression solutions represent our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy solutions, and we look forward to supporting Repsol's vision for a greener future."

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.



