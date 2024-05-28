Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on June 5-6 and a fireside chat on June 5 at 10:30 am Eastern Time (ET) in New York, NY.

Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on June 12 at 2:00 pm ET in Miami, FL.

Citi's 2024 European Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 20.





About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab is currently being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with HER2-expressing cancers. A Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking accelerated approval for the HER2-targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab as a treatment for previously-treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC) has been submitted. If approved, zanidatamab would be the first HER2-targeted treatment specifically approved for BTC in the U.S. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a deep pipeline of product candidates based on its experience and capabilities in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics across multiple novel targets in indications that represent areas of significant unmet medical need. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

