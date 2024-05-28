Viral Vector Production Market Updates : to Grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032

Viral Vector Production Market

Viral Vector Production Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The viral vector production market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Viral Vector Production Market by viral vector type (Adenoviral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Retroviral, Adeno-associated Viral Vectors and Other Viral Vectors), by Indication (Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, and Other Diseases), by application (Gene Therapy, and Vaccinology): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". The viral vector production market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Viral vectors are genetically engineered viruses used as delivery vehicles in gene therapy and vaccine development. The viral vector production market is influenced by several trends, including the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, as well as advancements in gene therapy and viral vector-based vaccines. Additionally, growing awareness and acceptance of gene therapy treatments are contributing to the market's growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13984

The viral vector production market is segmented based on vector type, indication, and application.

By vector type, the market is categorized into adenoviral vectors, lentiviral vectors, retroviral vectors, adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors, and other viral vectors. In 2022, the adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue. This dominance is due to the significant demand for AAV vectors in gene therapies, as they are preferred for their ability to achieve long-term and effective expression of transgenes in various cell types across multiple tissues, including the liver, muscle, retina, and the central nervous system (CNS).

The lentiviral vectors segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the unique properties and advantages of lentiviral vectors, including their ability to efficiently transduce both dividing and non-dividing cells, their large transgene capacity, and their capability for long-term transgene expression.

By indication, the market is divided into cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other diseases. In 2022, the cancer segment dominated the market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer worldwide and the increasing adoption of gene therapy as a potential treatment approach. Gene therapy, including the use of viral vectors, shows promise for treating various types of cancer by targeting specific genetic alterations or enhancing the immune system's ability to combat cancer cells.

The genetic disorders segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The potential of vector-based gene therapies in treating genetic disorders is significant, with ongoing development and clinical trials aimed at providing potential cures or treatments for these conditions. A robust pipeline of gene therapies targeting specific genetic disorders is anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13984

By application, the market is bifurcated into gene therapy and vaccinology. The gene therapy segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of gene therapy as a promising treatment approach for various diseases. The advantages of viral vectors, such as their efficiency in delivering genes to target cells and their versatility in targeting different cell types and tissues, have contributed to the success and expansion of the gene therapy segment.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global viral vector production market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region, along with a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032. This rapid growth is driven by the large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about gene therapy in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Andelyn Biosciences

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

FinVector Oy

Lonza

Novartis AG

Oxford Biomedica plc

Takara Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 -

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microbiome-sequencing-market-A13576

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/speech-therapy-market-A31451