Fire Truck Market Expected to Reach $9.9 billion by 2032; Allied Market Research

Fire Truck Market

On the basis of type, the global fire truck market is segmented into aerial, pumper, rescue, tanker, and others.

The growth of the global fire truck market is driven by factors such as the growth in stringent fire safety regulations, the electrification of fire trucks” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 is a vehicle that is specifically constructed and equipped to respond to emergencies such as fires, hazardous material events, medical emergencies, and extrication scenarios. They are an essential component of fire departments and emergency response services, helping to protect lives and property during fire and disaster conditions. Fire trucks are designed to carry essential firefighting supplies such as ladders, hoses, water pumps, and other equipment essential for fire extinguishing.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06276

The global fire truck market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global fire truck market is driven by factors such as stringent fire safety regulations, electrification of fire trucks, and the rise in replacement of aging fire truck fleets. However, regulatory compliance and safety standards, and high initial investment hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surge in the integration of advanced safety features, and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fire truck market during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a1d922b608be72281d30fc9ff44f11ec

Typically, these trucks are staffed with a team of firefighters responsible for operating the pump, deploying hoses, and executing other essential firefighting duties. Fire departments are increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint, which has led to a growing interest in electric fire trucks. For instance, in October 2022, Pierce Manufacturing, a fire and rescue apparatus manufacturer entered into a contract with Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona. The contract was secured for the procurement of the Volterra electric pumper, which is a specialized fire truck developed by Pierce Manufacturing. The Volterra electric pumper is designed as a custom fire truck with an electric powertrain, aiming to provide a more environmentally friendly solution for firefighting operations. Therefore, such increased interest in electric pumper fire trucks is expected to drive market demand and facilitate the advancement and wider adoption of sustainable firefighting technologies.

Based on the application, the residential and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the manufacturers provide a wide range of residential fire trucks such as tanker firetrucks, and others to meet the specific needs of firefighting operations. However, the military segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the number of contracts between the manufacturers and the defense sector to design, build and supply firefighting vehicles to meet these specific military requirements.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06276

The oil and gas industry in the Middle East region demands specialized fire trucks capable of effectively managing fires and emergencies in oil refineries, offshore platforms, and other associated facilities. As the oil and gas sector continues to grow, there is a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of this industry. Moreover, the military sector in Africa requires specialized fire trucks that are specifically designed to meet the unique firefighting requirements of military installations and aircraft emergencies. In addition, various manufacturers expand their product portfolio and cater to the growing demand for reliable and technologically advanced fire trucks.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the fire truck market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the manufacturers in the region aim to create partnerships and other strategies for the development of new and innovative fire truck solutions. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of the oil & gas, and military sector.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06276

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global fire truck market. These players have adopted various strategies such as product development, expansion, agreement, contract, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the tanker segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By propulsion type, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Minibus Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mini-bus-market-A12258

Two-Wheeler Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/two-wheeler-market-A11379

Taxi Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/taxi-market-A10565

Luxury Car Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-car-market-A05980