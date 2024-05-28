Smart Share Global Limited to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on June 3, 2024

SHANGHAI, China, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, June 3, 2024, before the U.S. market opens.



Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, June 3, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Monday, June 3, 2024) to discuss the financial results. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Energy Monster’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10039333-8hdt5e.html

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/msw8figv

A telephone replay will be available through June 10, 2024. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +61-7-3107-6325 United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland China: +86-400-120-9216 China Hong Kong: +852-800-930-639 Access Code: 10039333



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 9.2 million power banks in 1,234,000 POIs across more than 2,000 counties and county-level districts in China.

