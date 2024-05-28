Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market Updates : Projected to Attain USD 803.4 Million by 2032

The mitral valve disease therapeutics market is estimated to reach $803.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mitral Valve Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug class (Beta blockers, Diuretics, Anticoagulants, Others), by Age group (Below 55 years, Above 55 years), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store and retail pharmacies, Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global mitral valve disease therapeutics market was valued at $607.7 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $803.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of the mitral valve disease therapeutics market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of mitral valve disease, a rising geriatric population, and the growing adoption of various medications to manage symptoms associated with mitral valve conditions. Conditions such as mitral valve regurgitation, mitral valve stenosis, and mitral valve prolapse contribute to the rising demand for appropriate drugs to manage these symptoms.

The use of medications during the initial stages of mitral valve disease and for post-operative care is a notable trend in the mitral valve disease therapeutics market. For example, mitral valve regurgitation can increase the risk of heart rhythm problems such as atrial fibrillation. To address this, beta-blockers are used to slow the heart rate and reduce palpitations or chest pain. Additionally, diuretics are prescribed to reduce fluid buildup and swelling, which can help alleviate shortness of breath and fatigue. Blood thinners are also used to prevent blood clots associated with irregular heartbeats, such as those seen in atrial fibrillation. The increased use of these various classes of drugs to manage mitral valve conditions is expected to drive the growth of the mitral valve disease therapeutics market in the coming years.

The mitral valve disease therapeutics market is analyzed based on drug class, age group, and distribution channel.

By drug class, the market is categorized into beta-blockers, diuretics, anticoagulants, and others. The anticoagulant segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of anticoagulants for managing mitral valve disease symptoms and the widespread availability of direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs).

By age group, the market is divided into below 55 years and above 55 years. The above 55 years segment had the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by age-related degenerative changes, an increasing geriatric population, and a higher prevalence of comorbidities in this age group. As people age, their heart valves are more prone to degenerative changes, such as thickening or calcification, which can lead to mitral valve disease and thus a higher demand for therapeutics.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online providers. Drug stores and retail pharmacies held the largest market share in 2022 and are expected to remain dominant due to the increased preference for retail pharmacies, which provide guidance on medications and their use during the treatment period. The online providers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising popularity of online pharmacies and the growing number of users preferring this option.

Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of mitral valve diseases and the early diagnosis of valvular heart diseases. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population in North America has led to a higher prevalence of heart diseases, boosting the demand for mitral valve therapeutics.

