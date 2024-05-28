Protein Sequencing Market Updates : Projected to Attain USD 9.92 Billion by 2026

Protein sequencing Market

The global protein sequencing market size is expected to reach $ 9,926.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Increasing focus on target-based drug development activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is a key factor driving the protein sequencing market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Protein Sequencing Market by Product and Service, Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global protein sequencing market size is expected to reach $ 9,926.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Protein sequencing is a method used to determine the amino acid sequence of proteins and analyze the sequence to infer protein conformation. This technique has wide applications in genetic engineering and biotherapeutics. Common techniques for protein sequencing include mass spectrometry and Edman degradation. Sequencing is crucial in proteomics, as the information obtained can be used to infer the function, structure, and location of novel proteins, as well as to understand cellular processes.

The protein sequencing market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the increasing focus on target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Additionally, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, along with increased public and private financial support for proteomic research, are expected to drive market growth in the near future. However, the high cost of infrastructure and equipment, such as mass spectrometers, and the shortage of skilled researchers and laboratory professionals are major constraints on market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements for identifying isobaric residues in protein sequences are expected to create lucrative opportunities, generating new trends in the protein sequencing market in the near future.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita

SGS

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

By product & service, the reagent & consumables segment accounted for the highest market share of 57% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 40% in 2018.

By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical company segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The protein sequencing market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the protein sequencing industry.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The global protein sequencing market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global protein sequencing market forecast from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

