Việt Nam officially joins sustainable aviation fuel club

VIETNAM, May 28 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's recent venture into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) marks a significant milestone not just for Vietnam Airlines (VNA) but for the entire Vietnamese aviation sector.

By completing flight VN660 from Singapore to Hà Nội using SAF, Vietnam Airlines has taken a bold step towards fostering greener practices within the industry.

SAF, derived from renewable and sustainable sources like used cooking oil and waste animal fat, offers a promising avenue for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in aviation. Its ability to meet stringent international aviation standards while significantly curbing emissions throughout its life cycle makes it a compelling alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

SAF's compatibility with existing infrastructure, resilience in various weather conditions, and potential to enhance flight performance underscore its viability as a fuel of the future. As the global aviation community increasingly commits to net zero emissions by 2050, SAF emerges as a pivotal solution in mitigating the industry's environmental footprint.

Việt Nam's dedication to sustainability, as demonstrated through its participation in international climate summits and commitments to achieving net zero emissions, aligns with broader global efforts to combat climate change.

The adoption of SAF by Vietnam Airlines not only exemplifies the nation's commitment to environmental stewardship but also positions it as a proactive player in the global transition towards greener aviation practices. — VNS