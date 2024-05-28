EU lists two individuals and one entity for information manipulation in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine 

On 27 May, the Council of the European Union decided to impose restrictive measures against two individuals and one entity responsible for conducting propaganda actions targeted at civil society in the EU and its neighbouring countries.

These actions were not only “gravely distorting and manipulating facts in order to justify and support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”, but also “repeatedly and consistently targeted European political parties,” the Council of the EU said in a press release.

Specifically, the Council imposed restrictive measures on ‘Voice of Europe’, an online media outlet which has engaged in a “systematic, international campaign of media manipulation and distortion of facts to destabilise Ukraine, the EU and its member states”. Voice of Europe runs a website with accounts on social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Telegram and X.

The listings also include two persons closely associated with Voice of Europe: Artem Marchevskyi, who played a key role in the acquisition of the media brand Voice of Europe, and Viktor Medvedchuk, who has promoted policies and actions intended to erode credibility and legitimacy of the Government of Ukraine.

“Medvedchuk has close personal ties to Vladimir Putin and is associated with his regime, and through his associates, including Artem Marchevskyi, he controlled Ukrainian media outlets and used them to disseminate pro-Russian propaganda in Ukraine and beyond,” the press release said.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to over 2,100 individuals and entities altogether.

