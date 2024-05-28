Borrell: EU to decide on Georgia’s adoption of foreign influence law at next Foreign Affairs Council in June

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 27 May, EU foreign ministers started to consider “the most appropriate EU response” to adopt in case the Law of Foreign Influence is enacted in Georgia, EU High Representative Josep Borrell told reporters after the Council yesterday. He added that the decisions would be taken at the next Foreign Affairs Council, scheduled for 24 June.

Borrell urged the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law in accordance with the Venice Commission opinion released on 21 May.

“I would like Member [States] to be ready to take decisions every time there is something which does not fulfil our values, which does not [go with] international norms, which does not fulfil the European path – not only in Georgia, but everywhere in the world,” said Borrell.

Concerning the upcoming elections in Georgia, Borrell said that the “Georgian people will have to vote on the trajectory of their country”.

“Government actions may eventually have an impact on the benefits they enjoy as a result of the EU integration. But no decision has been taken,” said the EU High Representative.

