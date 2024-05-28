Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market : $4.6 Billion in 2020 to $15.2 Billion by 2030 at 12.9% CAGR - AMR

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market," The cold chain tracking and monitoring market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 :

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market report has profiled the top entities across the sector. It further emphasizes their strategies like partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, acquisitions, and mergers to sustain the dynamic market. The key market players profiled in the report involve.

𝐌𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂.

A cold chain refers to an unbroken supply system that preserves the quality of products from production through distribution, transportation, storage, and retail, all under temperature-controlled environments. This system ensures a temperature-regulated and secure environment, for delicate items like pharmaceuticals, fresh and frozen food products, biologics, vaccines, and chemicals.

Currently, the cold chain system integrates sensor-based technology, particularly the Internet of Things (IoT), facilitating real-time logistics management and enabling advanced real-time data tracking for each stage in the chain.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 :

The report provides an in-depth analysis of factors influencing the growth of the market. The drivers, restraining factors, and opportunity providing factors are deeply analyzed in the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market report. This analysis is helpful for stakeholders to enhance their product portfolio.

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market is experiencing growth due to heightened focus on quality and product sensitivity, expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, and growth in refrigerated warehouses. However, high operational costs and lack of standardization hamper market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, research for advancements in cold chain software and adoption of RFID technologies for cold chain application are estimated to offer new avenues to the industry in the upcoming years.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The cold chain is increasingly influenced by technology, with the advancements in telecommunication and information technology, particularly the emergence of wireless sensing technologies like RFID and WSN. These innovations offer a practical means of monitoring and tracking the safety and quality of food cold chains.

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 :

Mobile apps empower users to remotely track the location of drivers and monitor their shipment's status. These apps enhance transparency by offering

customers real-time details regarding the progress of their goods in transit. Additionally, they can boost efficiency by enabling drivers to upload images

of products and manage paperwork digitally, eliminating the need for physical documentation.21

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 :

Automated cold storage and retrieval systems, employing robotic technology, are increasingly favored in the cold chain industry. These systems utilize

robots to handle tasks such as sorting, picking, consolidating, and distributing goods. Beyond the evident reduction in labor costs, they also substantially

diminish the risk of errors and damage, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of the cold chain.

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 :

Blockchain technology provides a transparent and unalterable method for tracking and verifying products within the cold chain. Through the creation of

an auditable digital record for each consignment, blockchain enables the seamless tracking of shipment origins, locations, and conditions throughout

the entire supply chain.

𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 :

The IoT is transforming the cold chain industry by delivering dependable and precise real-time data on the location, temperature, and humidity of goods

during transit. An IoT sensor network can track and report the status of many perishable goods from a shipment. IoT sensors can actively identify

temperature fluctuations or maintenance issues, offering real-time solutions to ensure the optimal quality of goods.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The global cold chain tracking and monitoring market size offers a detailed breakdown of the market on the basis of end user, system, solution and region. It also highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments among each category. These insights help stakeholders to identify specific investment pockets.

By solution, the market is segmented into the transportation and storage segments. By system, the market is classified into the software and hardware segments. By end user, the market is segmented into the food and beverage, healthcare, chemical, and others segments.

