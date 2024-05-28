Submit Release
Minister King launches the Digital Atlas of Australia

The Australian Government has released an innovative online platform that will change how essential national data is accessed and used, helping us make better decisions for Australia's future.

The Digital Atlas of Australia provides access to hundreds of trusted datasets on Australia’s geography, people, economy and the environment in a central platform. Its interactive, user-friendly maps and tools allow users to explore, analyse and visualise data by location.

