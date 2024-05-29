Molecular Breeding Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Molecular Breeding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The molecular breeding market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the molecular breeding market size is predicted to reach $7.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

The growth in the molecular breeding market is due to Increased cultivation of industrial and high-value crops. North America region is expected to hold the largest molecular breeding market share. Major players in the molecular breeding market include Illumina Inc., LGC Group Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SGS Société Générale de Surveillance S.A..

Molecular Breeding Market Segments

• By Process: QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Selection, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing, Genomic Selection, Other Process

• By Marker Type: Single Sequence Repeats (SSR), Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP), Other Marker Type

• By Application: Crop Breeding, Livestock Breeding

• By Geography: The global molecular breeding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Molecular breeding is a technique to identify and select desired genetic traits in organisms, by identification of specific genes or markers that are linked to the desired traits, which can be used to track those traits through generations of breeding.

