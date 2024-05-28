Flash News: OKX Announces the Launch of 'CARV Verifier Node Whitelist' Campaign Featuring 200 Whitelist Spots

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 28, 2024.

OKX Announces the Launch of 'CARV Verifier Node Whitelist' Campaign Featuring 200 Whitelist Spots

OKX Wallet is excited to announce the launch of its 'CARV Verifier Node Whitelist' campaign, featuring 200 whitelist spots for the 'Tier 5 CARV verifier node' NFT. The whitelist spots are available exclusively to the OKX Web3 community.

Participants simply need to hold ≥ 0.005 ETH during the campaign, which runs from May 27 to June 2. Additionally, they must complete several social media tasks, such as following OKX Wallet and Carv on X, to qualify for a whitelist spot for the 'Tier 5 CARV verifier node' NFT.



CARV is building the largest modular data layer for gaming and AI. Its verifier nodes play a crucial role in ensuring these attributes by validating transactions and maintaining the network's integrity. By participating in the 'CARV Verifier Node Whitelist' campaign, the OKX Web3 community can contribute to this innovative network while potentially earning rewards for their efforts.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



