Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on divorce bill

PHILIPPINES, May 28 - Press Release
May 28, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON DIVORCE BILL
28 May 2024

I have been and still am not in favor of legalizing divorce in our country. Instead of pushing for an absolute divorce law, which is proscribed by the Constitution, perhaps a bill with a well-defined ground for nullifying a marriage would be a much welcomed alternative.

In fact, I filed a bill during the 15th Congress defining certain indications of psychological incapacity as a ground for the declaration of nullity of marriage. Imbes na divorce, bakit hindi na lang natin pag-aralan kung paano mas katanggap-tanggap at mapapagaan ang proseso ng pagkuha ng annulment ng kasal?

