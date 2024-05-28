STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON DIVORCE BILL

28 May 2024

I have been and still am not in favor of legalizing divorce in our country. Instead of pushing for an absolute divorce law, which is proscribed by the Constitution, perhaps a bill with a well-defined ground for nullifying a marriage would be a much welcomed alternative.

In fact, I filed a bill during the 15th Congress defining certain indications of psychological incapacity as a ground for the declaration of nullity of marriage. Imbes na divorce, bakit hindi na lang natin pag-aralan kung paano mas katanggap-tanggap at mapapagaan ang proseso ng pagkuha ng annulment ng kasal?