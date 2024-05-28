Poe on 'Eddie Garcia law'

Like in a movie, we hope we can now all say "cut" to the woes of our workers in the entertainment industry with the signing of the 'Eddie Garcia' law.

The new law should usher an end to the unfair, unsafe, unsustainable and pervasive poor working conditions of the industry workers.

Ang ating mga manggagawa sa likod ng entablado o kamera ay mahalaga. Walang bida sa pelikula kung wala sila.

Sa pag-unlad ng industriya, kasama dapat sila na nababayaran ng sapat, may proteksyon sa trabaho at may oportunidad na lalong

maging mahusay.

We will always be grateful to one the Philippines' greatest actors, Eddie Garcia, who has now become a symbol of the fight for the entertainment workers' rights and welfare.

Great creative work is made when our workers are not worried about their safety and their families' next meal.