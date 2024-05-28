[Showcasing the Advantages of Macao Products] IPIM and Industrial Association of Macau Participate in the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia”

MACAU, May 28 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and Industrial Association of Macau will jointly set up the “Macao Pavilion” in the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024” to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 28 May to 1 June. At the THAIFEX-Anuga Asia expo, the largest and most influential food and beverage expo in Asia, seventeen (17) Macao enterprises will exhibit nearly 300 “Made in Macao, Macao Brand” products, such as Macao signature souvenir cakes, pasta, coffee, tea, energy drinks, and wines, to showcase the charm of Macao products and to promote the F&B co-operation between Macao and Southeast Asian countries and regions.

Showcasing the High-Quality Macao Products via International Exhibition Platform

The “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia” expo, the fourth largest food and beverage expo in the world, plays an important role in the food and beverage industry in Asia. With an area of 130,000 square metres, the “THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024” has attracted more than 3,000 exhibitors from 50 countries or regions to exhibit their F&B products in this five-day expo.

In order to make full use of this international exhibition platform, which gathers people, businesses and information, IPIM and Industrial Association of Macau will jointly set up the “Macao Pavilion” themed on “Made in Macao”, with an area of over 100 square metres. Seventeen (17) Macao enterprises will exhibit nearly 300 “Made in Macao, Macao Brand” signature F&B products in the Pavilion. During the expo, fifteen (15) sessions of “Made in Macao, Macao Brand” product free tasting activities will be held to introduce the participants to the high-quality “Made in Macao (MinM)” products and products certified by the “M-Mark” Macao Product Quality Certification Scheme through visual and gustatory pleasure.

In the “Macao Pavilion”, multi-media installations will be set up to promote the advantages of holding conventions and exhibitions in Macao, Macao’s role as the commercial and trade co-operation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and the favourable business environment and policies of Macao and Hengqin, so as to attract the attention of enterprises from the “Belt and Road” countries and regions to the Macao-Hengqin market. In addition, interactive photo booths and installations designed with elements like renowned sightseeing attractions, gastronomy and neon signs will also be placed to showcase Macao’s diverse economic and trade environment and rich cultural elements.

At the same time, a variety of promotional activities will be conducted through the social media, websites, large electronic screen ads, and Thai influencers to attract more commercial attention to “Made in Macao, Macao Brand” products and to experience the charm of Macao products on-site.