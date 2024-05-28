CCAC cracked a case of bribe solicitation involving the executive chef of the food and beverage department of a company under a gaming enterprise

MACAU, May 28 - The CCAC received an in-person report made by a representative of a company wholly-owned by a gaming enterprise, indicating that the executive chef of the food and beverage department of the company had been soliciting bribes from workers for many years and allegedly violated the law and the internal code of conduct of the company. Therefore, the company wanted to pursue his accountability.

After investigation of the CCAC, it came to light that the executive chef had the power to recruit, dismiss and promote workers of the department. By taking advantage of his power derived from his position, he repeatedly asked for his subordinates to “show respect to” him by soliciting “fees” from several subordinates every month between September 2020 and February 2023 as kickback for recommending workers for entering the company and renewing their contracts, with an amount totalling MOP240,000. After the incidents, the executive chef had already been dismissed from his job.

The executive chef allegedly committed passive bribery in the private sector provided for in the law of Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up.

The CCAC urges the public to uphold integrity and abide by the law and not to challenge the law for illicit gains. The CCAC also encourages workers of private companies to report illicit acts such as bribe giving and receiving to the CCAC immediately once they discover them.