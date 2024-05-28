Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for April 2024

MACAU, May 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals on package tours leapt by 142.3% year-on-year to 216,000 in April 2024, with tour visitors from mainland China soaring by 123.3% year-on-year to 194,000. International visitor arrivals on package tours jumped by 979.8% to 20,000 in April, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (8,000) and Malaysia (2,000) surging by 2,382.3% and 1,402.2% year-on-year respectively.

In the first four months of 2024, a total of 720,000 visitors arrived on package tours, an uplift of 257.9% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China rose by 226.3% year-on-year to 643,000. International visitor arrivals on package tours jumped by 2,292.5% to 70,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (31,000) and Thailand (7,000) growing by 7,896.4% and 449.2% year-on-year respectively.

Meanwhile, 47,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies in April, up by 38.9% year-on-year. In the first four months of 2024, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 61.9% to 162,000.

A total of 143 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in April 2024, an increase of 13 year-on-year. Total number of available guest rooms grew by 9.4% to 47,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms went up by 4.0 percentage points year-on-year to 83.3%; the rates for 5-star (85.1%) and 4-star hotels (79.6%) rose by 7.1 percentage points and 1.0 percentage point respectively, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (81.1%) dropped by 4.9 percentage points.

The number of guests of hotel establishments totalled 1,159,000 in April, up by 5.6% year-on-year and 1.3% over the same month of 2019. Guests from mainland China (823,000), Taiwan (34,000) and the Republic of Korea (24,000) increased by 11.8%, 96.1% and 245.2% year-on-year respectively, while those from Hong Kong (165,000) dropped by 35.0%. The average length of stay of guests held stable year-on-year at 1.6 nights, representing an increase of 0.2 night compared to April 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 8.4 percentage points year-on-year to 84.5%. Total number of guests grew by 29.8% year-on-year to 4,939,000, and their average length of stay held stable year-on-year at 1.7 nights.