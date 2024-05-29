Payment Gateway Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $71.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.” — The Business research company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the payment gateway market size is predicted to reach $71.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.

The growth in the payment gateway market is due to the rise in digital payments. North America region is expected to hold the largest payment gateway market share. Major players in the payment gateway market include Adyen NV, PayU Group, Amazon Payments Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Authorize.Net, Verifone Holdings Inc., Bitpay Inc., Wepay Inc.

Payment Gateway Market Segments

• By Type: Hosted, Non-Hosted

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

• By End-User: Travel And Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global payment gateway market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A payment gateway is a technology infrastructure that enables the secure and seamless transfer of payment information between a customer, a merchant, and the financial institution involved in a transaction. It acts as a virtual intermediary, facilitating the authorization, processing, and settlement of online or electronic payment transactions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Payment Gateway Market Characteristics

3. Payment Gateway Market Trends And Strategies

4. Payment Gateway Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Payment Gateway Market Size And Growth

……

27. Payment Gateway Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Payment Gateway Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

