Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Pet Care Products And Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 29, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Pet Care Products and Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital pet care products and services market size is predicted to reach $147.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

The growth in the digital pet care products and services market is due to the increased pet adoption rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital pet care products and services market share. Major players in the digital pet care products and services market include Pet Plan Limited, Hartville Group Inc., PetFirst Healthcare LLC, Anicom Holdings Inc., Direct Line Insurance Group PLC.

Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Segments

• By Type: Pet Food, Pet Care Products, Services

• By Source: Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Synthetic

• By Animal: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes, Horses

• By Geography: The global digital pet care products and services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital pet care products and services refer to devices worn on pets to serve various purposes, such as monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, safety, and security. It is used to track information related to pets, such as activity, fitness, sleeping time, behavior, and steps. These devices help get data, which is tracked through a companion app installed on the pet owner's smartphone.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Characteristics

3. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

