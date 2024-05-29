Industrial Metrology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The industrial metrology market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Metrology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial metrology market size is predicted to reach $15.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the industrial metrology market is due to the surging adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial metrology market share. Major players in the industrial metrology market include Hexagon AB, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., Faro Technologies, Keyence Corporation, Jenoptik AG, CREAFORM, KLA Corporation,.

Industrial Metrology Market Segments
• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Equipment: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Measuring Instruments, X-ray and Computed Tomography, Automated Optical Inspection, Form Measurement Equipment, 2D Equipment
• By Application: Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping and Modeling, Other Applications
• By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Semiconductor, Manufacturing, Other End-User Industries
• By Geography: The global industrial metrology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial metrology refers to a component of the discipline used in the production industry. Metrology is most frequently used to ensure quality control by examining dimensional conformance.

1. Executive Summary
2. Industrial Metrology Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Metrology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Industrial Metrology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial Metrology Market Size And Growth
27. Industrial Metrology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Industrial Metrology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market

