iManage Partnership with HYCU Reinforces iManage Cloud as the Safest Place to Work

Seamless access to HYCU data backup brings additional layers of protection to iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced that it has partnered with HYCU – a leader in data protection as a service – to provide iManage Cloud customers a powerful new capability for backing up their iManage content to a separate cloud storage location of their choice, which the customer has full control over. This new capability will be delivered via a connector that runs inside the HYCU platform, giving iManage Cloud customers a frictionless way to bring additional data protection beyond what is already available in iManage Cloud to their valuable iManage content.

The integration with HYCU addresses two key use cases:

The ability to have a complete backup of all iManage Cloud content – including security details – that can be restored at will The ability to perform targeted restores of documents, folders, or workspaces that may have been accidentally or maliciously deleted

The HYCU integration will support backup to public cloud storage models such as AWS S3, Azure Blob, and Google Cloud Storage, as well as other cloud storage offerings such as Wasabi, providing iManage Cloud customers with maximum flexibility as to where they back up their critical data.

The latest integration with iManage marks another significant milestone for HYCU R-Cloud. HYCU supports more than 70 SaaS and cloud services including Atlassian Cloud, GitLab, Microsoft 365, Okta, Salesforce, and others. HYCU continues to add partners like iManage to accelerate the development of modules and to deliver integrations to the hands of users to protect their data.

“This new partnership with iManage brings the industry’s most comprehensive and robust Data Protection as a Service to iManage Cloud customers,” said Simon Taylor, Founder & CEO of HYCU. “Working closely with iManage removes any friction customers have around creating an independent customer controlled back up of files in iManage Cloud while decreasing overall complexity and simplifying their backup and recovery needs.”

The connector, which is currently under active development, is expected to be generally available later in the year.

“iManage Cloud is recognized for its industry-leading scale, performance, and the highest levels of security and governance,” said Shawn Misquitta, EVP Product Management. “Our partnership with HYCU adds another layer of comprehensive data protection to the mix, giving customers the confidence and peace of mind that their data is protected from every angle, so that they can focus on working with that data, sharing it with their colleagues, and leveraging it to deliver better business outcomes.”

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world.