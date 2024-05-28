AsstrA at TransLogistica Caspian 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan

The AsstrA corporate group will be present at TransLogistica Capsian in Baku, Azerbaijanand and looks forward to meeting clients and partners at booth 2T072.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 4 to 6, 2024, Baku will host the 21st TransLogistica Caspian international expo. TransLogistica Caspian is premier Caucasus event bringing together cargo owners and logistics service providers to make deals and exchange best practices in logistics, transit, and transport.

The AsstrA corporate group will be present at this year’s TransLogistica Capsian and looks forward to meeting clients and partners at booth 2T072.

"A year ago, AsstrA opened an office in Baku. During this time, we have expanded our service portfolio and increased our team's capabilities to provide services of exceptional quality surpassing our clients' expectations. We will be pleased to talk about new customs and trade services, build optimal routes, and calculate the cost of any logistics projects you are considering. See you there!" invites Emin Isaev, the manager of AsstrA's branch in Azerbaijan.

AsstrA video invitation