Feed Enzymes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the feed enzymes market size is predicted to reach $2.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the feed enzymes market is due to the increase in consumption of meat. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest feed enzymes market share. Major players in the feed enzymes market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Adisseo France SAS, Associated British Foods PLC, Alltech Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Feed Enzymes Market Segments

1. By Type: Protease, Phytase, Carbohydrase, Other Types

2. By Source: Microorganism, Plant, Animal

3. By Form: Dry, Liquid, Other Forms

4. By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

5. By Geography: The global feed enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Feed enzymes refer to biological catalysts composed of proteins that facilitate digestion by breaking down starch, protein, and fat in the digestive system to improve the utilization of the feed to increase the number of nutrients available to the body. It is used to improve nutrient capture efficiency and eliminate anti-nutrients derived from feed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Feed Enzymes Market Characteristics

3. Feed Enzymes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Feed Enzymes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Feed Enzymes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Feed Enzymes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Feed Enzymes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

