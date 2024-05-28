MPD Makes Swift Arrest in Minnesota Ave NE Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 2:46 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. On scene officers located an adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Chidozie Njoku, of Temple Hills, MD.

Responding officers observed a man matching the suspect description fleeing the shooting scene. Officers followed the suspect, placed him under arrest and recovered a firearm.

As a result of detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old Shannon Updike of no fixed address was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24079875

###