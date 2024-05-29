Machine Learning Chip Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Machine Learning Chip Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Machine Learning Chip Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Machine Learning Chip Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the machine learning chip market size is predicted to reach $38.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5%.

The growth in the machine learning chip market is due to the rise in cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest machine learning chip market share. Major players in the machine learning chip market include Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).

Machine Learning Chip Market Segments

• By Chip Type: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Processor (ASIC), Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Other Chips

• By Technology: System-on-Chip (SoC), System-in-Package, Multi-chip Module, Other Technologies

• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Media And Advertising, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global machine learning chip market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Machine-learning chips are specialized hardware components designed to accelerate the processing of machine-learning algorithms. These chips are crafted to handle the complex mathematical computations involved in training and inference tasks associated with machine-learning models more efficiently than general-purpose ones.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Machine Learning Chip Market Characteristics

3. Machine Learning Chip Market Trends And Strategies

4. Machine Learning Chip Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Machine Learning Chip Market Size And Growth

……

27. Machine Learning Chip Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Machine Learning Chip Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

