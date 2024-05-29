Cat Food Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Cat Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Cat Food Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cat food market size is predicted to reach $30.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The growth in the cat food market is due to the increasing number of cat owners. North America region is expected to hold the largest cat food market share. Major players in the cat food market include Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina PetCare Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.
By Food Type: Dry Food, Wet Food, Treats And Snacks, Other Food Types
By Source: Animal-Derived, Plant-Derived, Insect-Derived
By Nature: Organic, Monoprotein, Conventional
By Pricing Type: Economy, Premium, Super-Premium
By Sales Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, Online Sales Channel, Other Sales Channels
By Geography: The global cat food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cat food is a food given to cats for daily consumption typically composed of processed grain and meat or canned fish or meat. It provides a strong health, good vision, and a healthy reproductive system.
