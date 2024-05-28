Pertussis Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 3500 Million in 2021, estimated DelveInsight

Pertussis Market

Pertussis Market Size

DelveInsight’s “Pertussis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pertussis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pertussis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Pertussis Market Report

• The CDC (2020) routinely recommends five doses of DTaP vaccine at 2, 4, and 6 months, at 15–18 months, and at 4–6years and recommends Tdap for children ages 7–10 years who are not fully vaccinated against pertussis.

• The diphtheria-tetanus toxoid and pertussis (DTP3) immunization coverage among 1-year-olds in the US was determined from WHO’s Global Health Observatory (2021), according to which the DTP3 coverage in this population was 94% in 2018 and 2019 and 93% in 2020.

• As per the study by Robert Koch Institute (2020), the use of the pertussis vaccination, on the other hand, has increased in recent years. While 32.7% of adults nationwide had received a pertussis vaccination within the last 10years by 2016, the vaccination rate in 2019 was already 41.9%.

• The leading Pertussis Companies such as Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others

• Promising Pertussis Therapies such as Azithromycin, Boostrix® dTpa, Pertagen® aP + Td-pur®, and others.

• May 2024:- Institut Pasteur- The resurgence of pertussis is associated with an evolutionary mechanism under the pressure of current acellular vaccines, with a possible impact on vaccine effectiveness and disease expression. Little is known about the mechanisms involved in the clinical variability of pertussis, including its most severe malignant form observed in infants (mortality between 50-80%).

• February 2024:- ILiAD Biotechnologies- A Phase 2b, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized Study of BPZE1 Intranasal Pertussis Vaccine in Healthy Adults to Assess Protection Against Colonization Following Challenge With Virulent Wild-Type Bordetella Pertussis. This Phase 2b challenge study will investigate colonisation rates, immunologic response, and the safety of BPZE1 vaccination to potentially protect against colonising, virulent wild-type B. pertussis infection in healthy adults using a virulent challenge model.

Pertussis Overview

Pertussis, literally meaning “a violent cough,” and also known as whooping cough, is an acute respiratory infection caused by Bordetella pertussis. There are three different stages of pertussis: catarrhal, paroxysmal and convalescent. Pertussis can cause serious illness in babies, children, teens, and adults. Symptoms of pertussis usually develop within 5–10 days after exposure. Sometimes pertussis symptoms do not develop for as long as 3 weeks. The severity of the symptoms depends on several factors, including the patient’s age, the strength of the immune response, and the extent of systemic bacterial dissemination.

Pertussis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Pertussis Age-Specific Vaccination

Pertussis Market Insights

The prevention of pertussis centers on community vaccination. Recent immunization efforts have focused on adults because they are the primary transmitters of the disease to infants and are at risk of infection themselves. The whole-cell pertussis vaccine in combination with diphtheria and tetanus toxoids was introduced in 1948. Acellular pertussis vaccines were developed after studies raised concerns about a temporal relation between pertussis-containing vaccines and neurologic illnesses, including encephalopathy, infantile spasms, and sudden infant death syndrome. They include representative antigensof pathologic toxins seen in B. pertussis strains.

Major Pertussis Treatment Options

• Infanrix and Daptacel

• Pediarix and Hexaxim

• Quadracel and Kinrix

• Vaxelis and Pantacel

• Adacel and Boostrix

Pertussis Treatment Landscape

Pertussis is largely supportive, including oxygen, suctioning, hydration, and avoidance of respiratory irritants. Parenteral nutrition may be necessary as the disease tends to have a prolonged course. The emerging vaccines, predicted to be launched during the forecast period, are likely to change the current market dynamics of pertussis prevention, thereby boosting the current market size of pertussis.

Pertussis Market Dynamics

The Pertussis Market Dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the Increase in the recommendation of vaccination programs in pregnant women, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The vaccine are develope by key players, such as, ILiAD Biotechnologies (BPZE1), Serum Institute of India, Bilthoven Biologicals and Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (SIIPL Tdap), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (BK1310/MT2355), that are under late - and mid-phase of clinical development have the potential to create a significant positive shift in Pertussis market size. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

Pertussis Drugs Uptake

• BPZE1: ILiAD Biotechnologies is a technologically advanced live attenuated pertussis vaccine that contains genetic modifications to eliminate, attenuate or inactivate three different B. pertussis toxins that are inactivated pertussis toxin, deleted dermonecrotic toxin, and marked reduction in Tracheal toxin to protect against Bordetella pertussis nasal infection (colonization) and active disease through the induction of broad and sustained mucosal and systemic immunity. Based on the positive topline results from ILiADBiotechnologies on the Phase IIb trial of lead pertussis vaccine candidate BPZE1 at the virtual World Vaccine Congress, it met both primary endpoints of overall safety and induction of mucosal immunity. In January 2022, LiAD Biotechnologies announced that the USFDA has granted Fast Track designation to BPZE1 for active booster immunization against pertussis.

• BK1310/MT-2355: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation DPT-IPV-Hib (BK1310/ MT2355) vaccine is a 5-in-1 combination vaccine that protects against pertussis and other indications, including diphtheria, tetanus, and poliomyelitis, and prophylaxis of Hib infections in infants. This vaccine is co-developed with the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University (Japan). The company has completed a Phase III trial in pertussis, and other indications include Diphtheria, Tetanus, Poliomyelitis, and Bacterial meningitis (In infants, in children, prevention) in Japan. The company plans to launch these five combined vaccines in Japan in FY2023.

• SIIPL Tdap: Serum Institute/Bilthoven/VPM is a combined vaccine for active immunization against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. The formulation contains reduced amounts of diphtheria and acellular pertussis antigens; therefore, it is indicated for booster immunization of adults, adolescents, and children. Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (VPM) collaborates with the Serum Institute of India and Bilthoven Biologicals B.V. to develop the SIIPL Tdap vaccine. VPM is a development consulting firm for the biopharmaceutical industry. The vaccine has completed Phase III trial, and the Phase I trial was done in India to assess the safety and tolerability of SIIPL Tdap vaccine in healthy adult volunteers aged 18–45 years.



Pertussis Companies

Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others.

Scope of the Pertussis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Pertussis Companies- Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others.

• Pertussis Therapies- Azithromycin, Boostrix® dTpa, Pertagen® aP + Td-pur®, and others.

• Pertussis Market Dynamics: Pertussis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Pertussis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement

