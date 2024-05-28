Collin, Cooke, Denton, Montague Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

AUSTIN – Homeowners and renters in Collin, Cooke, Denton and Montague counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that began April 26.

Eligible applicants may qualify for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Previously, survivors in Calhoun, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties were approved for assistance. Additional counties may be added.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

# # #

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor and member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contact toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.