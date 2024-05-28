Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $81.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aluminum rolled products market size is predicted to reach $81.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the aluminum rolled products market is due to rising demand from the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aluminum rolled products market share. Major players in the aluminum rolled products market include Novelis Inc., Constellium SE, Arconic Rolled Products Corporation, Aleris Corp., Hulett Aluminium (Pty) Limited, Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segments

• By Product: Foil, Plate, Sheet

• By Grade: 1xxx Series, 3xxx Series, 5xxx Series, 6xxx Series

• By End User: Automotive and Transportation, Building and Infrastructure, Packaging, Consumer Durables, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global aluminum rolled products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aluminum rolled products refer to the products that are manufactured through a process in which cast aluminum slabs are put through metal procedures to make them useful for further processing to form plates or sheets that can be further lengthened through cold and hot rolling processes that offer durable, high strength, and lightweight characteristics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aluminum Rolled Products Market Characteristics

3. Aluminum Rolled Products Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aluminum Rolled Products Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aluminum Rolled Products Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aluminum Rolled Products Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

