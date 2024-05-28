Bedford Metals Announces Multi-Phase Work Program for Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM) (the “Company” or “Bedford”) is pleased to announce its proposed multi-phase work program for its Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project , situated on the lip of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.



Phase 1 of the program calls for an airborne VTEM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey of the project, aimed at further identifying subsurface features such as faults and folds, which may be controls of historic radioactive anomalies. Concurrently, an airborne radiometric survey will be conducted to provide additional insights into the project's geology.

Phase 2 will implement a comprehensive ground program that includes field mapping, soil sampling, and a systematic ground radiometric survey to identify new and historic anomalies. Shaw drills will be utilized in this phase. Additionally, selected features identified through prospecting and interpretation of airborne survey data will undergo further examination with a ground IP (Induced Polarization) survey to refine targets for diamond drilling.

Peter Born, President of Bedford commented “We appreciate the effort by the team in designing this comprehensive exploration program for our Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project. We are excited about the potential of this project and look forward to advancing it through the proposed work program.”

Bedford remains committed to conducting all exploration work to the highest environmental standards and in collaboration with local communities and indigenous nations. Environmental stewardship is a core value of the company, and it will continue to prioritize responsible resource development.

As the exploration program progresses, Bedford will keep stakeholders informed with regular updates on its website and through other communication channels.

About Bedford Metals Corp.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Bedford to achieve significant shareholder value through the entire mining life cycle.

Close Lake Uranium Project lies on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, adjoining claims held by Cameco Corporation, the largest uranium producer in the world. The claim is approximately 245 hectares and lies within the primary exploration corridor, which hosts the Keys Lake mine, the Cigar Lake Mine and the McArthur River Mine. The property can be accessed through a network of roads and trails.

Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium’s Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco’s Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company’s website at www.bedfordmetals.com .

