RECOVERY PODS HELP FLOOD-AFFECTED COMMUNITIES REBUILD

Release date: 28/05/24

Recovery Pods have been deployed to help South Australians still recovering from the River Murray floods.

To date, six of the self-contained homes have been deployed to help individuals and families who lost their primary place of residence, with more still available.

The converted shipping containers can be placed on residents’ properties, keeping them closer to home as their permanent homes are rebuilt or repaired.

The pods are fully self-contained, equipped with a water tank, and operate on mains power with a back-up generator. They include a toilet and shower, a small kitchen with a fridge, as well as up to four internal beds.

This project is jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said that in times of need and hardship, it is critical that people receive targeted support, at the right time, and this is exactly what is happening in South Australia.

“Our Governments are continuing to work together to get these pods to families that need them to support their current phase of recovery,” Minister Watt said.

“We’re pleased to support this request from the Malinauskas Government and I hope it provides some much-needed peace of mind and assists families to rebuild.

“I’d encourage any landowners who would benefit from the program to get in contact.”

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Nick Champion said the Recovery Pods provide shelter on properties while owners re-build their homes.

“These Recovery Pods will help property owners and their families to rebuild after the River Murray floods, and make it possible for people to remain on their property as they do so,” Minister Champion said.

“We know that commuting daily to a property from rental accommodation or staying with relatives while rebuilding is both costly and time-consuming, so these pods provide a short-term living solution to make a difficult time a bit easier.”

To be eligible for a Recovery Pod, a recipient must be the owner of land where their principal place of residence has been destroyed or is uninhabitable.

They must also demonstrate the capacity to rebuild or repair their home and commence the rebuild process within 12 months of receiving a Recovery Pod.

For further information on the Recovery Pod application process please email emergencyrelief@sa.gov.au, or for information on the flood recovery visit recovery.sa.gov.au.

For further information on Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, please visit Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) | National Emergency Management Agency (nema.gov.au)