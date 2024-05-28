Adelaide University achieves formal registration

Release date: 28/05/24

Adelaide University has been formally registered as an Australian higher education provider by the national regulator, the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA).

This decision marks a major milestone in the new university’s formation, demonstrating that the rigorous governance and academic provisions required to achieve formal registration have been met. TEQSA registration has been granted for the maximum period of seven years.

Adelaide University, an amalgamation of the University of Adelaide and University of South Australia, is slated to commence operations from 1 January 2026.

The institution was established with the passing of legislation in State Parliament late last year – following a comprehensive Parliamentary Joint Committee and community engagement process that determined a new, future-focused university would bring significant benefits to the state.

The transition period is now well underway, with the two universities jointly undertaking a detailed planning and implementation process.

The South Australian Government has committed $464.5 million towards the creation of Adelaide University, which includes funding to establish research and student support funds and the purchase of university land.

Further details on Adelaide University’s registration, including TEQSA’s notice of decision, can be found at teqsa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable Peter Malinauskas

With the formation of Adelaide University, we have the opportunity to build an institution that delivers unprecedented value to students, staff and our community.

The South Australian Government is committed to supporting the universities to get this right from the outset.

Achieving TEQSA registration is a significant achievement, reflecting the collective effort of many individuals who are passionate as I am about future-proofing South Australia’s higher education system.

Adelaide University has demonstrated an early commitment to meeting the high standards expected of a new higher education provider – a trend we’re looking to continue as we work with both universities towards an operational commencement date of 1 January 2026.

Attributable to Adelaide University co-Vice Chancellors, Professor David Lloyd and Professor Peter Høj AC

This is an important step forward in the formal regulatory process and provides absolute confidence in our stated ambition as we prepare to launch the nation’s new for-purpose university.

It has been a thorough process and we thank the Regulator for their collaborative and professional approach in working with our teams.

Adelaide University has a compelling reason to exist – to enable educational excellence, equitable access, and excellent research to become a driving force for good with impact that transcends borders – and we look forward to taking the new institution to the world.