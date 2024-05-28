New vision for realigned Beverley intersection

Release date: 28/05/24

Detailed plans for a realigned intersection of Grange Road, Holbrooks Road and East Avenue have been unveiled, giving residents and commuters a first look at how the improved junction will operate.

The $90 million upgrade will involve removing the existing ‘dogleg’ intersection by realigning Holbrooks Road and East Avenue to make it quicker and easier to move across Grange Road at Beverley.

The project team sought feedback from the community on the concept design in late 2023, with responses incorporated as part of the development of the final project design.

Much of the feedback received – including from members of the local Allenby Gardens Primary School community - was regarding improving pedestrian safety, particularly through the introduction of a new Pedestrian Actuated Crossing at Grange Road between Hallett Boulevard and Coombe Road.

The project team has listened to this feedback and will install a new crossing at this location prior to the start of major construction of the intersection, improving pedestrian access for the community and contributing to improved safety when crossing Grange Road.

The new crossing is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments (50:50) as part of the National Road Safety Program.

The project team also received feedback requesting a dedicated left-turn lane from Grange Road onto Holbrooks Road to be included in the project design.

Following this feedback and completing further technical investigations and planning works, the upgrade will now include the left-turn lane.

Main works are scheduled to commence in early 2025, with the project expected to open to traffic in late 2025. The project is expected to support around 90 jobs during construction.

The upgrade is one of a suite of enhancements to intersections near the River Torrens to Darlington Project that will collectively ensure the Adelaide road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the project and once it is completed.

The upgrade will improve traffic flow for a key parallel route to South Road during construction of the T2D Project and in the longer term, by creating two new through-lanes in each direction directly linking Holbrooks Road and East Avenue.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

We have listened to feedback from the community to help shape the project design, with a new Pedestrian Actuated Crossing to be installed at Grange Road between Hallett Boulevard and Coombe Road - something the local school community has advocated strongly for.

A left-turn lane from Grange Road onto Holbrooks Road will also be included in the project design following our thorough community consultation.

We will continue to work through and consider community feedback and complete further technical investigations and planning work prior to commencing major works later this year.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

It is exciting to see the new vision of how the Grange Road, Holbrooks Road and East Avenue intersection upgrade will look and operate.

Once complete, the realigned intersection will save commuters time and improve safety by finally removing the existing dogleg intersection that has been the cause of frustration for road users over many years.