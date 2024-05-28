Torque Sensor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $22.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Torque Sensor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the torque sensor market size is predicted to reach $22.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.

The growth in the torque sensor market is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest torque sensor market share. Major players in the torque sensor market include ABB Group, Applied Measurements Ltd., Crane Electronics Ltd., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

Torque Sensor Market Segments

• By Type: Reaction Torque Sensor, Rotary Torque Sensor

• By Technology: Strain Gauge, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), Optical, Magnetoelastic

• By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare

• By Geography: The global torque sensor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A torque sensor is a transducer that converts mechanical torque to an electrical signal. There are two types of torque sensors – reaction and rotary. Torque sensors are used in numerous applications in the automotive, motorsports, aerospace, rail, and construction industries. Some of the applications of torque sensors include drag torque measurement, precision mechanics, screwing technology, and testing tools.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Torque Sensor Market Characteristics

3. Torque Sensor Market Trends And Strategies

4. Torque Sensor Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Torque Sensor Market Size And Growth

……

27. Torque Sensor Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Torque Sensor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

