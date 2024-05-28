PEComa Market Size was valued ~USD 20 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

PEComa Market

DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasm (PEComa) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the PEComa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the PEComa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the PEComa Market Research Report

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts showed that females are more affected by PEComa than males.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, in the segregation of PEComa cases by clinical presentation, it was found that patients affected with PEComa-NOS were higher than those with other clinical presentations of PEComa in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight, in Japan, the maximum number of PEComa patients lies in the age group of 30–44and45–59in2022. In contrast, the least number of patients lie in the age group of ≥60 years.

The leading PEComa companies working in the market include Sarcoma Oncology Research Center LLC, Aadi Bioscience Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, CENTOGENE GmbH Rostock, Antia Therapeutics AG, InCor Heart Institute, Children's Hospital Medical Center, and several others

Promising PEComa Therapies such as nab-Sirolimus, Everolimus, Everolimus, Rapamycin, Everolimus (RAD001), and others.

PEComa Overview

PEComa stands for "Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor." It is a rare type of mesenchymal tumor that can arise in various locations within the body, including the uterus, kidneys, liver, and gastrointestinal tract. PEComas are characterized by the presence of perivascular epithelioid cells (PECs), which are distinctive cells that exhibit both smooth muscle and melanocytic differentiation. The treatment for localized PEComa is wide surgical resection, and no consensus guidelines exist for systemic therapy in localized disease. Apart from a single robust response to cytotoxic chemotherapy (doxorubicin and ifosfamide), reporting an 80% reduction in tumor size in a patient with extremity soft-tissue PEComa, other cases utilizing cytotoxic chemotherapy regimens for localized PEComa have reported either tumor progression while on therapy or the presence of viable residual tumor following resection.

PEComa Epidemiology Insights

• Total PEComa Incident Cases

• PEComa cases by Gender

• PEComa Stage

• PEComa Clinical Presentation,

• PEComa Age

PEComa Marketed Drugs

• FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound): Aadi Bioscience

FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) is a prescription medicine used to treat locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa in adult patients. FYARRO had been designed to fight cancer cells. In advanced malignant PEComa, perivascular epithelioid cells grow out of control. FYARRO blocks one of the signals in the cancer cells causing it to grow out of control, helping to stop cancer from growing or spreading. It is a targeted cancer treatment and not a chemotherapy treatment.

PEComa Treatment Landscape

The existing PEComa treatment is mainly dominated by classes such as Anthracycline-based regimens, Gemcitabine-based chemotherapy, VEGFR inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, and systemic therapies and radiotherapy. mTOR has long been known as an important target in cancer, and drugs approved from this class include sirolimus, everolimus, etc. However, these drugs did not become as widely accepted as initially hoped. Limitations were driven primarily by poor PK (how the drug acts in the body), inadequate absorption (highly variable), narrow therapeutic index (cannot up the dose to get an optimal amount of drug into the tumor), and poor target suppression.

PEComa Market Outlook

Among systemic therapies, mTOR inhibitors are the most frequently used across different lines, either as a curative intent treatment combined with a radical treatment (surgery or radiotherapy) or in the palliative setting. However, as of today, there is no clear recommendation, and the question remains to be answered of whether it can or cannot be considered the gold standard for all patients or only for a subgroup of patients, such as TSC2-mutated patients.

PEComa Drugs Uptake

FYARRO (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) received notification of a product-specific, permanent J-code (albumin-bound) for intravenous use for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the J-code (J9331) came into effect on July 1, 2022. J-codes are permanent, product-specific reimbursement codes assigned to outpatient and physician-administered “buy and bill” products under Medicare Part B and are used by commercial insurers and government payers to facilitate and standardize claims submissions and reimbursements for medications like FYARRO (also known as nab-sirolimus). When the permanent J-code goes into effect, all hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgery centers, and physician offices in the United States will have one consistent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code to standardize the submission and payment of FYARRO insurance claims across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial plans.

PEComa Companies

Sarcoma Oncology Research Center LLC, Aadi Bioscience Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, CENTOGENE GmbH Rostock, Antia Therapeutics AG, InCor Heart Institute, Children's Hospital Medical Center, and several others.

Scope of the PEComa Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• PEComa Companies- Sarcoma Oncology Research Center LLC, Aadi Bioscience Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, CENTOGENE GmbH Rostock, Antia Therapeutics AG, InCor Heart Institute, Children's Hospital Medical Center, and several others.

• PEComa Therapies- nab-Sirolimus, Everolimus, Everolimus, Rapamycin, Everolimus (RAD001), and others.

• PEComa Market Dynamics: PEComa Market Drivers and Barriers

• PEComa Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PEComa Market Access and Reimbursement

