Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $83.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the autonomous last mile delivery market size is predicted to reach $83.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%.

The growth in the autonomous last mile delivery market is due to the growth of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest autonomous last mile delivery market share. Major players in the autonomous last mile delivery market include Amazon com Inc.,DHL Group,Geopost,Drone Delivery Canada Corp.,Flirtey Inc.,Flytrex Inc., JD com Inc., Caterpillar Inc.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Aerial Delivery Drone, Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Trucks And Vans

• By Solution: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Range: Short Range, Long Range

• By Application: Logistics, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Retail, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The autonomous last-mile delivery refer to the last phase of the delivery process when cargo is carried from a transportation hub to its final destination usually through drones or autonomous vehicles. Autonomous last-mile delivery solutions are used by various retailers and logistics companies for heavy, medium, or lightweight cargo to minimize the delivery time and supply-chain costs.

