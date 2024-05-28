Submit Release
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma launches Demand-LED and job creation programme for persons with disabilities, 27 May

Minister in The Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma together with Education, Training and Development (ETDP SETA) takes training and development to a new and much higher level with the launch of Demand-LED and job creation programme for persons with disabilities.

Training and development programs for people with disabilities will focus on different areas of learning such as Health & Safety; Financial Accounting; Property Maintenance; Welding; Administration; Food Handling; Project Management and cell phone repairs.

The Demand-LED learning program will provide knowledge, and skills needed to secure employment among learners with disabilities and contribute towards poverty reduction.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 27 May 2024
Time: 09:00-12:00
Venue: Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel and Convention Centre.
 
For Media Enquiries:
Director Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.
Cassius Selala: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za or 060 543 0672.

