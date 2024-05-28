Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on June 18, 2024, at 10:00 CEST at Haus der Wirtschaft, Hardstrasse 1, 4133 Pratteln, Switzerland.

The invitation to the AGM with agenda items and explanations will be sent to registered shareholders by mail and can be viewed on Santhera’s website at https://www.santhera.com/share-bondholder-meetings.

Agenda (overview)

Approval of the Annual Report, Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 Appropriation of the Annual Result and Offset of Deficit Consultative Vote on the Compensation Report 2023 Discharge of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management from Liability for the Financial Year 2023 Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Re-election of the Members of the Board of Directors and of the Chairman of the Board Re-election of the Members of the Compensation Committee Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Board of Directors Approval of the Compensation of the Members of the Executive Management Re-election of the Statutory Auditors Re-election of the Independent Proxy





About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for China to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com



Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment