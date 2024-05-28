WISeKey Welcomes Confederation’s Decision to Establish the “Swiss Government Cloud” by 2026

WISeKey is at the forefront of leveraging Switzerland as a central hub for data storage, including utilizing mountain facilities to store cryptographic root keys (https://lnkd.in/eJEmFn96).

Geneva, Switzerland – May 28, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, today welcomes the Confederation’s decision to establish the “Swiss Government Cloud,” as announced by the Federal Council on May 22, 2024.

The independent digital cloud infrastructure is expected to have a total cost of approximately 319.4 million Francs, aims to drive forward the digital transformation of the federal government in Switzerland. The system which will be ready for use by early 2026, will also be available to local governmental offices: cantons, cities, and municipalities.

In 2023, digital sovereignty was identified as one of the three priority themes in the Swiss Federal digital strategy, with one of the first measures being the definition of the term. The document emphasizes that digital sovereignty is not only about protecting data or technological independence, but also about leveraging data-based innovation and maintaining self-determination.

WISeKey emphasizes Switzerland's potential to establish future-oriented skills that have an impact far beyond its borders and to build international trust. As a concrete measure of support, WISeKey already operates a Swiss-EU-based WISeID Cloud Storage service via www.wiseid.com. Launched in 2019, WISeKey's WISeID Cloud platform was built using WISeKey’s digital certificates and other innovative technologies.

The evolution of the WISeID Cloud Storage service represents an increased focus on cloud services and integration with internet applications, enabling customers and partners to adopt the WISeID ecosystem for digital identity to secure access to online services. A user-controlled digital identity typically starts with a number, unique to an individual, associated with a public key for which the user holds the private key issued by the OISTE/WISeKey Crypto Graphic Root Key.

The WISeID Network is a widely deployed standard for digital identity operated since 1998 by a non-profit organization – OISTE.ORG – designed to bring neutrality, trust, consent, personal control, and ease of use of Digital IDs to the internet.

The Root of Trust (RoT) is a source that can always be trusted within a cryptographic system. A principal example is a Trusted Certification Authority (CA) that generates digital certificates which can be used for legally binding signed electronic transactions. The traditional PKI does not fit well with the heterogeneous blockchain distributed trust model, which leverages existing trust domains and bridges them to create end-to-end trust between them without relying on any common RoT.

To develop this infrastructure and ensure its success, WISeKey proposes a partnership with Swiss companies recognized for their independence and technological capabilities. The Company invites local businesses to collaborate to establish a robust, secure, and sovereign cloud computing ecosystem in Switzerland, working together to:

- Leverage advanced technologies to secure data and ensure privacy.

- Integrate AI and blockchain solutions to optimize data-driven innovation.

- Strengthen Switzerland’s technological independence by utilizing local solutions.

- Support Switzerland's digital sovereignty and transformation.

Collaboration among Swiss technology leaders is essential to create a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to not only achieve Switzerland's ambitious goals, but also establish a model of success for the rest of the world.

WISeKey is at the forefront of leveraging Switzerland as a central hub for data storage, including utilizing mountain facilities to store cryptographic root keys, as showcased in this video: https://lnkd.in/eJEmFn96.



WISeKey capitalizes on Switzerland's geographical and political advantages by operating high-security data centers in the Swiss Alps. These unique mountain facilities provide an ideal environment for storing critical data and cryptographic root keys. The natural conditions and robust infrastructure ensure maximum security and availability.



Why Switzerland as a Data Hub?



Neutrality and Stability: Switzerland's political neutrality and stability make it an ideal location for storing sensitive data. Companies worldwide trust the secure environment provided by the country.



Strict Data Protection Laws: Switzerland has some of the strictest data protection laws globally. These legal frameworks protect data from unauthorized access and guarantee user privacy.



Geographical Security: The location in the Swiss Alps offers natural protection against physical threats. The mountain facilities are largely immune to natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods.



State-of-the-Art Technology: WISeKey employs cutting-edge technologies and infrastructures to ensure the security and reliability of its services. This includes advanced encryption techniques and redundant systems to ensure data availability.





Cryptographic Root Keys in Mountain Facilities



Cryptographic root keys are a cornerstone of digital security. They serve as a trust anchor in a cryptographic system, enabling secure transactions and communications. WISeKey stores these critical keys in highly secure mountain facilities to ensure their integrity and confidentiality.



A video demonstrating how WISeKey utilizes these unique mountain facilities to meet the highest security standards is available at https://youtu.be/ZKzQvWHZJB4?si=lmBQOOenNmlIj7E6 . The video provides a fascinating insight into the high-security facilities and the advanced technologies employed by WISeKey.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +1 212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.