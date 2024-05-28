Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2023



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023 with fully audited results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Santhera’s Annual Report 2023 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the Company, its strategy, business, financial performance, governance and compensation in 2023, and confirms the preliminary unaudited 2023 annual results which were published on April 25, 2024. The Annual Report 2023 is available for download on the Company’s website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Corporate calendar

June 18, 2024 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for China to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

