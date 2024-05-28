Synthetic Gypsum Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The synthetic gypsum market size is predicted to reach $2.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 28, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Synthetic Gypsum Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the synthetic gypsum market size is predicted to reach $2.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the synthetic gypsum market is due to the growth of the construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest synthetic gypsum market share. Major players in the synthetic gypsum market include American Gypsum, Boral Limited, British Gypsum Limited, Continental Building Products Inc., Delta Gypsum LLC, Fertilizer Engineering & Equipment Company.

Synthetic Gypsum Market Segments

• By Type: Citrogypsum, Fluorogypsum, Phosphogypsum, Titanogypsum

• By Application: Cement, Plaster, Drywall, Soil Amendments, Glass Manufacturing

• By Industry: Construction Industry, Agriculture Industry

• By Geography: The global synthetic gypsum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic gypsum is a byproduct of a variety of industrial processes. Synthetic gypsum is mainly composed of calcium sulphate dihydrate, which is mainly used in the construction and agricultural industries for cement production, soil conditioning, and others.

