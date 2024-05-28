Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,093 in the last 365 days.

Central bank suspends gold bar auctions, announces market inspections

VIETNAM, May 28 - HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has halted its gold bullion auctions and will introduce a new strategy to stabilise gold prices as early as June 3.

From April 19, the SBV held nine auctions to sell gold bars to the market. Six of them were successful, releasing a total of 48,500 taels of gold. However, the remaining auctions were cancelled due to a lack of participating members placing deposits and bids. All auctions involved SJC-branded gold bars.

The central bank also announced plans to conduct inspections of gold trading activities in commercial banks such as TPBank and Eximbank, and gold traders like SJC, Doji, Phú Nhuận and Bảo Tín Minh Châu. The focus will be on transactions made between January 1, 2020, and May 15, 2024, with the possibility of extending the investigation beyond this timeframe if deemed necessary. — VNS

You just read:

Central bank suspends gold bar auctions, announces market inspections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more