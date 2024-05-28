Deputy PM directs Ministry of Construction to coordinate and oversee social housing policy

VIETNAM, May 28 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has asked the Ministry of Construction to coordinate and oversee social housing projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Hà requested that the ministry take on a supervisory role in social housing, while compiling the draft of a decree on management and development of social housing held in Hà Nội on May 27.

Deputy PM Hà also asked the MoC to simplify the criteria for determining who should be allocated social housing, as well as conditions on renting and buying social housing.

At the meeting, Hà stated that the development of the decrees detailing implementation of the Land Law 2024, the Housing Law 2023 and the Real Estate Business Law 2023 are important for the public, businesses and state management agencies.

So, the Ministry of Construction needs to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank to study the mechanism for mobilising and using resources for social housing, for engaging with commercial housing project investors and to be the lead in looking at possible funding from commercial banks, who could give preferential credit packages for social housing, he said.

The decree needs to have planning and policies for the long term, to arrange land funds for both urban and rural areas and decide how allocate the State budget combined with other financial sources for social housing projects.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction should clarify who qualifies for social housing, set ways to encourage private investment in social housing projects and determine how social housing is inspected.

The Deputy Prime Minister also asked for regulations to ensure the rights of ethnic minorities and people in remote areas in terms of social housing, along with ensuring that there are regulations on social housing investment projects for the armed forces.

MoC reports that the draft of this decree will have detailed guidance on 18 contents of the 2023 Housing Law related to social housing policies.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of Quảng Bình Provincial People's Committee Phan Phong Phú proposed adding regulations to encourage commercial housing investors to build social housing from the allocated land fund, instead of paying money into the budget.

Other ideas were to clarify the preferential credit policies, State management agencies' appraisal responsibilities for the social housing construction obligations of commercial housing project investors and arrange land funds in industrial parks to build workforce housing. — VNS